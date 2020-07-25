Players partake in final tourney of summer, with safety changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dallas Friedli drives hours from Council Grove to watch her daughter, Sydney Friedli, play the sport she loves.

This is Sydney’s first year playing for the Flint Hills Wind softball team.

“She’s been playing softball and baseball ever since she could throw,” Dallas said.

Sydney’s season began with cancellation after cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this weekend she was back on the field doing what she does best.

“The kids lost so much in the spring that it was really important as parents to get them back out there as soon as it was safe to do so so they can have that interaction and do the things they love, and not feel like they’re missing out on more things this summer,” Dallas said. “It’s good to be back on the ball field.”

The USA Girls 18 & Under Class B Northern National Softball Tournament took place July 23 to July 26 at the Shawnee North Softball Complex.

The event was hosted by Visit Topeka, Shawnee County Parks and Rec, and USA Softball of Kansas.

Four teams from across Kansas and Missouri traveled to take part in the tournament.

“The economic impact, for sure,” said Wayne Burns, state commissioner for USA Softball of Kansas. “You have quality facilities, you’re centrally locating them, the Capital City of Kansas.”

However, this tournament was not like most.

Players temperatures were taken as they entered the complex, and they were also required to sign a coronavirus waiver prior to playing.

The parks and rec staff also frequently sanitized high-touch surfaces.

“It’s kind of weird, but it’s still just as fun as it usually is,” said Tanner Cheatham of Salina, who travels to all of his sister’s softball games.

That was the goal of the tournament, to allow the girls to get back on the field, play the game they love, and have fun.

“The memories that they have on the field from my old days of playing slow-pitch softball, and all the friendships I developed doing that and through athletics, that’s what these kids are doing this weekend,” Burns said.

Burns hopes to continue partnering with the city of Topeka in the future for more tournaments, and is currently planning a men’s tournament for Labor Day weekend, he said.