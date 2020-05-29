Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab hosts “drive-by hello”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A West Topeka healthcare and rehab facility hosted a “drive-by hello” for families and residents at the center.

Residents of the Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab center sat outside and waved to loved ones as families honked their horns driving by. Plaza West Administrator Matt Harman said it was a way to bring families back together in a safe way.

“Even though they’re far apart, they’re still getting to see them,” Harman said. “All the tears and happiness, it’s fantastic to be able to do something because you’re keeping them safe and you’re keeping them physically well, but the psychological piece also is very important.”

The center said they have set up the “drive-by hello’s” a few times within the last few months, and each time they have grown.

“It’s a lot of fun coming from home or from work, they’re in a line and they’re waving and honking their horns and I’m just having a good time,” said Henritetta Taylor, a resident and the center.