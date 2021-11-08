PLAZA WEST: Study makes recommendations for future development in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is getting ready to reveal the recommendations from a study into the Plaza West area. The city partnered with Stantec, a planning and design company, and the Flint Hills Regional Council on the four-month planning study.

Plaza West is an area at the southwest corner of Anderson Avenue and Seth Child Road. It is home to the Midwest Dream Car Collection and Powercat Sports Grill. Parts of this area were demolished due to damage from the Labor Day flood in 2018.

Assistant Director of Community Development Chad Bunger said the study recommends any further development on the property be built close to Anderson Avenue.

“It’s a little higher ground there. That area right along Anderson has not been impacted by flooding,” Bunger said. “There’s always a chance for a bigger flood, but we’ll cross our fingers and better protect those through that site design.”

Bunger said the study also recommends keeping the area inside the floodplain level and turning it into some sort of green space.

“Either it’s natural so the water would be a nice thing for them or it’s hardscape,” Bunger said. “After the flood goes, hose it off, scrub it down, make it clean, put it back.”

All of this is hypothetical development at the moment. While there are ways that the city could help or provide financial incentives, Bunger said it is ultimately up to the property owners whether to follow the study recommendations.

A virtual open house to share the recommendations on the Plaza West small area plan is scheduled for Thursday, November 18th. The open house will be held via Zoom. Click here to join the meeting. Click here to look closer at the study.