‘Plug and Play’ encourages entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka got a taste of Silicon Valley on Tuesday, as Go Topeka hosted the international platform ‘Plug and Play’.

The all-day event took place at Security Benefit. The discussions focused on the future of agricultural technology and animal health sciences.

“Somebody came up to us and said ‘What about Ag tech and animal health, you have to be in Topeka’, and that’s why we are here,” said Plug and Play Founder and CEO Saeed Amidi.

Amidi said he met with the owner of Hills Pet Nutrition and others about their work on Tuesday as well.