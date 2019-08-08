Plug and Play plugs into Topeka as new vet, ag tech startup accelerator

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka was selected Thursday by Plug and Play, a venture capital fund and corporate innovation platform, to be a startup accelerator location focused on animal health science and ag tech.

As part of this, Topeka will host around 20 startup companies per year as each one goes through the 3-month startup accelerator program.

Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug and Play, says Topeka’s location in the Animal Health Corridor was a major contributing factor to the innovation platform’s decision.

“Advancing innovation is a strategic priority for the KC Animal Health Corridor,” says Kimberly Young, president of the KC Animal Health Corridor. “The addition of Plug and Play to our 22-county, bi-state region, further enhances the established and growing ecosystem that attracts and supports emerging and established companies alike.”

In June, the Greater Topeka Partnership hosted representatives from Plug and Play to discuss the opportunity of building an animal health/ag tech program in Topeka. Planning for the program is now underway.