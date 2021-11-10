Plug and Play Topeka holds first in-person expo since the pandemic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Plug and Play Topeka had its first in-person Expo day since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday.

Plug and Play is a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capitalist group that helps grow startup companies.

Senior Corporate Partnership Manager Eric Buda said part of the company’s interest in Topeka is the growing industries of animal health and agriculture technology in the area.

“Some that work within biometrics and diagnostics, nutrients for humans and animals. Whether that’s pet or the livestock,” Buda said. “We have a lot of health monitoring wearables.”

During Wednesday’s Expo, startups like Birdstop from California pitched their latest ideas in innovation.

CEO & Co-founder Keith Miao hopes his startup’s technology will make work safer and more precise for local companies like Evergy.

“That’s really our vision, is to be able to significantly reduce those trips and allow traditionally frontline workers who had dangerous, hazardous occupations to be able to do things more efficiently and work from home,” Miao said.

Plug and Play officials are looking for more partners local to the area as well as more startups to support in the future.

