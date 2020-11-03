Plume of black smoke greets fire fighters Monday evening in St. George

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters in St. George responded to a structure fire Monday, Nov. 2, shortly after 5 p.m. at 12255 School Creek Rd.

Fire crews were able to see a plume of black smoke while driving to the residence.

Once they arrived fire fighters found a fully engulfed trailer home and a grass fire.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Crews extinguished the fires and protected nearby buildings that were near the flames.

Consolidated Fire Station 10 (St. George), Fire District 5 (Blue Township), Wamego Fire, and Louisville Fire were all on scene.

The fire remains under investigation.