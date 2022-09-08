TOPEKA (KSNT) – A prescribed burn on Wanamaker Road was cause for some concern as Topekans saw the plume of black smoke rise over the area near I-70.

The burn was planned by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks around the KTWU TV tower. Because there are walking trails near the tower the KDWP is in charge of clearing the area every couple of years.

The burns are important for the native grasses as they assist in diversifying the plant structure for the wildlife in the area.

”What looks like bad right now, within a couple of weeks, you’ll see the grass coming back and Forbes and regrowth. So, it’s a temporary scar, but in the long run, it’s a better wildlife habitat,” KDWP Regional Wildlife Supervisor of Northeast Kansas Brad Rueschhoff said.

The department does not expect to have to burn again for several years.