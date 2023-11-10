TOPEKA (KSNT) – Customers are being told to immediately stop using certain models of Polaris UTVs after a report of a fire and three reports of kinked brake lines.

The recall impacts over 1,000 2023 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Off-Road vehicles sold in the USA. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning that a center brake line can fail, causing it to stay pressurized during operation, posing a fire and crash hazard.

The UTVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2023 to Sept. 2023 for $27,900 and $37,700, according to the CPSC.

Image courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC is telling customers to contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or online here. To find out if your UTV is affected, you can contact the Polaris owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or use the online form by clicking here.

