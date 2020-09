KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Police are currently on the scene of an operation 100 with an armed party in the parking lot of Arrowhead stadium.

According to police, they are in contact with the party who has fired shots at Arrowhead. He is currently in the parking lot.

No one has been injured and the entire complex is shut down. There are currently no events going on at the complex.

This is a developing story.