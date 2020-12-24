Police arrest 2 for attempted break-in at Topeka Capital-Journal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers arrested two men Thursday morning after they tried to break into The Topeka Capital-Journal’s offices downtown, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Authorities went to the building on an attempted robbery report around 8 a.m., just after the office opened, according to a TPD shift commander. Lt. Joe Perry said the two suspects went to the back entrance of the office after they couldn’t get into the main entrance. The suspects demanded to be let in, and were carrying toolboxes.

Police had both suspects into custody by 9:30. No one was hurt and the names of those arrested are not yet being released.