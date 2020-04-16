Police arrest, charge man for burglarizing Topeka Lutheran School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man they say broke into Topeka Lutheran School Thursday morning.

Dylan R. Area, 26, faces charges including:

Burglary

Theft

Interference with law enforcement

Topeka bench warrants

Officers went around 2:30 a.m. to the school at 701 SW Roosevelt St. on a reported alarm. While they searched the school and surrounding area with a K-9 unit, they said they found Area running away from the school building. Officers briefly chased and caught him on foot.

Topeka police took Area into custody and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.