Police arrest man in connection with Thursday murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police arrested one man Sunday in connection to the death of a Topeka resident Thursday night, according to Topeka police.

Officers took 38-year old Marshall Stewart IV of Topeka into custody in connection to the death of 51-year old Bradley Bellinger.

Late Thursday night, Bellinger was found dead at the scene at a home in the 1200 block of NW Polk.

Police booked Marshall into the Shawnee County Department of corrections Sunday on charges of Second Degree Murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

Stewart had been imprisoned for a voluntary manslaughter conviction in the shooting death of Stephen Coen in December of 2011, according to past Shawnee County District Court records,

