TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka.

TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jahiem Brown (Photo from Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5th, officers responded to the 200 block of SE Lawrence Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they discovered Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where we has later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.