TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Manhattan man was arrested for a hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition Thursday.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023, to the 4700 block of Skyway Dr. near Manhattan Regional Airport. They found a man on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Police arrested Kristopher Mackey, 34, of Manhattan, on March 2, after asking the community for help. Mackey is facing the following charges:

interference with LEO; falsely report a felony intending to obstruct.

interference with LEO; conceal/alter/destroy evidence in felony case.

failure to stop at accident; result in great bodily harm.

The RCPD said on Twitter the case was near and dear to their hearts.

Mackey is being held in Riley County Jail waiting for his first appearance, according to the RCPD.