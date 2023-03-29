MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges including distribution of fentanyl Tuesday.

A 22-year-old woman was listed as a victim when police received reports of a 22-year-old man who allegedly stole a silver 2016 Chrysler 200 at around 1 p.m., according to the RCPD. The suspect ran when police found the car in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau.

Shawn Samuelson, 22, of Manhattan was arrested around 1 p.m. on March 28 in the 1000 block of Fremont St. for criminal use of a firearm, distribution of fentanyl and interference with police, according to the RCPD. He is being held in Riley County Jail with a total bond of $18,000.