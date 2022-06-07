TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have found and arrested a 37-year-old woman following an investigation into a stabbing at Dillons in Topeka.

Amanda Bulger (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

Amanda Bulger, 37, was located and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on theft charges. Investigators continue to look for Jason Bulger, according to the Topeka Police Department.

On June 3, the TPD announced that its key suspect for a recent Dillons Food Stores stabbing is Jason Bulger. Anyone with any information related to this case is encouraged to contact the TPD at 785-368-1582.

Bulger is a suspect for a recent stabbing that took place at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 at a Dillons Food Store at 2010 SE 29th St. in Topeka. An employee of Dillons attempted to stop a man from leaving the store with a grocery cart piled high with items when the man allegedly stabbed the employee. The employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.