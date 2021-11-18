Police arrest two in connection to downtown Topeka burglary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested two people Thursday in connection to a burglary earlier this week.

Topeka police received a call on Nov. 16 at 6:30 a.m. reporting a burglary at 123 SE 10 Ave. Police said the report was of a person throwing bricks through the front windows of Stephanie’s Salon.

Officers investigating the scene found broken glass and determined that several items had been taken by the subject when the owners arrived later in the day. An employee at the salon told KSNT News later that day that a television and other items had been taken from the business.

Police detectives received a tip that potential suspects were attempting to sell items taken from the business, so they followed up on the information and tracked them down at a Topeka apartment complex. Two people were taken into custody and transported to the Law Enforcement Center.

James Timmerman, 35, of Topeka, was booked on Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage and Possession of Marijuana. Angela Bechstein, 40, of Topeka, was booked on Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.