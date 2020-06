TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a woman in connection with a drug bust on Saturday.

Officers said the Topeka Police Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 400 block of NE Grattan Street during a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation they arrested 37-year-old Lindsay Self. She was taken to jail on charges of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The police department said her arrest is part of a larger ongoing drug investigation.