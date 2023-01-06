MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from local residents to find a missing teenager on Friday.

The RCPD said it is looking for Joshua Davis who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 30, 2022 while leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Davis is described by police as being 15-years-old, 5’10” in height and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen in a green Nike hoodie, checkered pajama pants and black and white sneakers.

The RCPD believes Davis is in the Manhattan or Junction City area. Those with any information regarding his location are encouraged to call the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.