Police ask for help identifying Hiawatha liquor store burglars

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:37 AM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) - Hiawatha Police said two men broke into the Henry Liquor Store and stole alcohol. It happened early Thursday morning.

Security camera video shows one suspect use a couple of bricks to break the glass door and climb into the store. The second suspect followed after him. Video from inside the store shows them taking bottles off the shelves.

Police said the damage to the store will cost more than the value of the products they stole. A post on the department's Facebook page said "We would appreciate any help in making them accountable for their poor choices they made this week."

 

 

If you have any information, you can call the Hiawatha Police Department at (785) 742-2156.

 

 

 

