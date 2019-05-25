Police ask for help identifying Hiawatha liquor store burglars

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) - Hiawatha Police said two men broke into the Henry Liquor Store and stole alcohol. It happened early Thursday morning.

Security camera video shows one suspect use a couple of bricks to break the glass door and climb into the store. The second suspect followed after him. Video from inside the store shows them taking bottles off the shelves.

Police said the damage to the store will cost more than the value of the products they stole. A post on the department's Facebook page said "We would appreciate any help in making them accountable for their poor choices they made this week."

Burglary Henry Liquor Store May 23, 2019 In the early morning hours of May 23, 2019 two young men decided to smash out the glass door at the Henry Liquor Store and proceeded to steal alcoholic beverages from the establishment. The total lack of respect for private property is unacceptable and the Hiawatha Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the two subjects. They caused more damage to the building than the value of the product that was stolen. We would appreciate any help in making them accountable for their poor choices they made this week. Please contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 785-742.2156 if you have any information you believe would be helpful. Posted by Hiawatha Police Department on Friday, May 24, 2019

If you have any information, you can call the Hiawatha Police Department at (785) 742-2156.

