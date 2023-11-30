MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing local teenager on Thursday.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) posted to social media that it is searching for Mycaria Blevins, 15, of Manhattan. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in the area of the 700 block of Allen Road.

Blevins is described by the RCPD as being five feet and five inches in height and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown, medium-length hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Blevins’ location, call 911 or the RCPD at 785-537-2112.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.