Police attempting to locate 2 persons of interest after north Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced Monday it’s looking for two persons of interest related to the homicide of Joseph Hill.

On Friday, April 24, officers arrived to the 1200 block of Northeast Quincy Street on reports of a shooting. Topeka police said when officers arrived on scene, they found 26-year-old Joseph Hill outside of a home in the area suffering from life-threatening injuries. Hill later died.

Police are now looking for Michael D. Flores, 25, of Topeka and Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook, 22, of Topeka in relation to the shooting.

Michael D. Flores

Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook

TPD said if you see Flores or Gonzalez-Rook, do not try to arrest them yourself, but call 9-1-1 immediately. You can email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400.