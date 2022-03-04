TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced on Friday it arrested a man on multiple charges related to drugs, stolen property and weapon possession.

Members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 300 block of Southwest Tyler Street as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, officers found methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Marcus Knight, 66, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: