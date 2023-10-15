TOPEKA (KSNT) – A death in central Topeka is under investigation as suspicious.

The death was reported Sunday morning near the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Washburn Boulevard. In a written statement, the Topeka Police Department said officers responded to the address just after 9:30 a.m. to a report of someone lying in a front yard.

Officers arrived to find an adult dead at the scene, police said. They have not released any information about their investigation or the nature of the death.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending family notifications. The case is under investigation.