Police chase ends with Nebraska man in custody facing multiple charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Nebraska man has been taken into custody with multiple charges by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, an investigator was contacted by a concerned citizen who reported that an impaired driver was sighted near Carbondale. The vehicle was located and, after multiple infractions, the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit began.

A tire-deflating device was used on K-31 highway near Osage City which successfully deflated some of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 600 block of Ellinwood St. in Osage City.

Rogelio Garcia, 42, of Omaha, Nebraska, was the driver of the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of felony flee to elude, driving under the influence, battery of a law enforcement officer and multiple traffic infractions.