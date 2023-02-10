TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. The pursuit was ended by law enforcement due to excessive speeds a short time later.

Nichols said officers spotted the vehicle again near the intersection of Southeast 6th St. and Southeast Golden Ave. and tried to pull it over again. A second pursuit began before the driver lost control near the intersection of Southwest 17th St. and Southwest Washburn Ave., crashing into a tree and light pole. The driver then tried to flee the area on foot but was taken into custody by officers at the scene.

The driver, later identified by police as Alejandro R. Rodriguez, 23, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Alejandro Rodriguez’s mugshot. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Defective muffler

Racing on highways

Reckless driving

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

Flee or attempt to elude, avoid tire deflation device

Fail to stop at a stop sign

Interference with a law enforcement officer

Speeding

Driving while license suspended

Transport open container of liquor

Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol

A passenger in the vehicle, Julian A. Galicia, 22, of Topeka, was also arrested on a Shawnee County warrant. No injuries were reported with this incident.