‘Police chief announcement’ coming Wednesday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout is hosting a press conference Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. regarding a “police chief announcement.”

Topeka has been without a permanent police chief since former Police Chief Bill Cochran retired on Jan. 1, 2021.

On Nov. 9 the City of Topeka announced the final four candidates that had been chosen for the position of Topeka Police Chief.

They are Interim Chief of Police Bryan Wheeles, Sonia Russell, of the Detroit Police Department, Rance Quinn, a 32-year law enforcement veteran serving Wyandotte County, and Major Russell Klumpp, a 27-year veteran of the Topeka Police Department.

According to Gretchen Spiker, Interim Media Relations Director for the City of Topeka, City Manager Brent Trout, ultimately makes the hiring decision in partnership with the Governing Body.