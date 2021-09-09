Police chief facing charges after unlawful home search

HERINGTON (KSNT) – A Kansas town’s police chief and assistant police chief are both facing charges after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation determined a forced entry into a local home as unlawful.

Police Chief John V. Matula, 36, of Herington, faces charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Assistant Police Chief Curtis M. Tyra, 43, also faces a charge of criminal trespass, according to the KBI. The two are facing misdemeanor charges, meaning they were not arrested but were each served a summons to court.

The charges stem from the Herington Police Department leadership not having a search warrant before they forced their way into a Herington home and searched it on May 18, according to the KBI.

The agency also said the investigation is ongoing, and James Brun, an Overland Park attorney, will serve as a special prosecutor in the case.