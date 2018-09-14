Police defend their actions after man posts angry viral video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police are responding after a local man posted a now viral-video of an angry encounter with officers. The man said officers broke down his door and came into his home armed with rifles, all without a warrant.

Police say it all started with a 911 call from a neighbor who was worried about a man armed with a rifle who was arguing with a woman. When officers went to the apartment and knocked on the door, David Reynolds opened it, refused to answer their questions, and then slammed the door. The situation quickly escalated from there.

After he shut the door, Reynolds said police broke down the door into his apartment with guns pointed at him. Police then ordered him to the ground and handcuffed him. Once they realized he was home alone, they released him. Reynolds said their actions made him angry and afraid, and that's why he took the video.

"Police brutality here in the United States, it's not a secret. There's a new video on Facebook every day of police violating people's rights and that's the biggest issue here," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said he thinks officers should have had a warrant before coming into his home. But, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said in this situation, they were concerned that the woman described in the call might be in danger.

"Those are calls that are very stressful, and those are calls that, put the safety, put the public at risk as a whole," Cochran said.

Chief Cochran said making those calls is a daily challenge for officers. It's all about making the best decision based on the information that they have in the moment.

"Balancing that public safety opposed to personal constitutional rights, those are things we balance on a daily basis. So we do a very good job of making the right call in those situations," Cochran said. "We spend a lot of time training our officers in search and seizure and when you can enter and when you can't enter."

The chief recognizes that sometimes abuses of power do happen. Which is why, he said, a system of checks and balances exists.

"What's really good about the system is there is a remedy if the individual doesn't feel that it was correct, they can file a complaints and all that other stuff and those things are all vetted out," Cochran said.

The video Reynolds took has over a million views now.