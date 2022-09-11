OTTAWA (KSNT) – Ottawa Police officers were dispatched to reports of a dog attacking another dog on Saturday.

The caller stated the fight was occurring in 500 block of of North Cherry around 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers say they found the owner of the attacking dog trying to get it back into its own yard.

The dog broke free from its collar and its owner, and charged an officer.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, the officer retreated about 30 feet and when the dog was less than five feet away, the officer discharged one round from his gun. The bullet struck the dog and it was taken to the local veterinary hospital. The officer was not injured.

The charging dog’s owner received multiple citations: Pitbull prohibited in city limits, harboring a vicious animal, animal at large, and no city registration.

The owner of the other dog was issued a citation for no city registration and no proof of vaccination.

