EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police escorted Emporia State University President Ken Hush to his office after students organized a sit-in at Plumb Hall Friday morning.

About 100 students were at the sit-in throughout the day. The protest comes after two days of layoffs at the university.

One day after the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) accepted a framework that gave Hush unprecedented authority to “suspend, dismiss, or terminate any university employee,” dismissals began.

Hush told KBOR 7% of the staff would be affected, however when 27 News asked the university how many people were employed by the school they would not give an exact number.

“I realize this can be both unsatisfying and frustrating. These steps are necessary, however, to move us toward an exciting, successful future,” Hush said in a written statement.

According to the university, the vast majority of impacted employees will have the opportunity to remain at ESU through May 2023, which is the end of this academic year, and will have the opportunity to receive three months’ severance pay at that time.

“I am deeply concerned about the possibility of this being retaliatory. One has to admit the optics aren’t great. Also, the numbers for journalism, the program I direct (we have a journalism minor and a second teaching field BSE licensure) have been steadily climbing over the past year, so I’m a bit confused as to the rationale,” Max McCoy, an ESU professor, told 27 News.

McCoy, an advisor to the Bulletin, the school’s newspaper, said he is “deeply concerned about the future of the newspaper, journalism and the students.”

Although KBOR has given state schools the authority to dismiss tenured staff, no other university has done so. Other universities, which also saw a decline in enrollment, have found other ways to increase revenue and manage costs.

Even with declining enrollment rates over the past five years, Andra Stefanoni, a spokeswoman for Pittsburg State told Kansas Capitol Bureau that they have not implemented the temporary workforce management policy.