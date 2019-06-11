Police evacuate residents, shut down area around west Topeka intersection for gas leak
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Police blocked off the area around a gas leak Monday morning at a west Topeka intersection.
Emergency crews have evacuated residents in the immediate area.
The Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service all responded around 11:30 a.m. to a natural gas leak at Southwest 17th Street and Oakley Avenue.
They have now blocked off the area at streets including Southwest 19th and Stone Avenue, and 19th and Oakley Avenue. The Kansas Gas Service is working to shut off the gas line, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews work the scene. They currently do not have an estimate on when the gas will be cut off.
