Police: Felon arrested for having gun after officers heard nearby gunshots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police say officers heard several gunshots coming from the area south of 29th and Freemont around 7:30 Saturday night. The officers found where the gunshots came from and chased after the suspect.

They said they caught Todd Andrew Devlin II while he was running away. Police said he had a gun with him. Devlin is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and transported to the department of corrections.