TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspicious death is being investigated by police after a body was found in the Downtown area.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department reports that law enforcement responded to the area of Southwest 3rd St. and Southwest Harrison St. after receiving a report of a dead person. The body of a deceased male was found in the 200 block of Southwest Harrison St.

Eubanks said the incident is under investigation as a suspicious death. The identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin notifications can be made.

If you have any information to share regarding this investigation, you are encouraged by police to send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online here.

Follow Matthew Self on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf