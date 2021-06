TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking into the cause of a man found dead Monday morning in a local park.

Dispatchers sent officers to Chesney State Park around 5:12 a.m. on reports of a body in the area. A Topeka Police Department watch commander said they found him on a park bench and called an ambulance. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

The watch commander said the department was looking into the cause, but it is too early to tell if the death is suspicious.