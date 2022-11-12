LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responded to multiple gunshots Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene at 8th and New Hampshire St. around 2 a.m. Saturday. They found seven shell casings scattered on the sidewalk.

No damage was caused and no one was hurt. The LPD have not released further information at this time and a suspect has not been identified.

