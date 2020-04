TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wednesday night north Topeka shooting that left a man injured turned out to be accidental, according to police.

Officers said they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound around 8:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW Harrison. Investigators determined the wound was self-inflicted, so they are not searching for anyone else related to the incident.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Police said they were not life-threatening.