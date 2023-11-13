TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka on Monday.

Shawnee County Dispatch told KSNT 27 News the Topeka Police Department and Topeka Fire Department responded to a crash at 11:37 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of SE Pennsylvania Avenue and SE 27th Street. One of the vehicles flipped onto its top in the crash.

Shawnee County Dispatch could not say if anyone was injured in the crash. More information will be added here as it becomes available.

