TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency workers are currently responding to an incident at the Golden Corral in West Topeka Thursday evening.

Police, AMR and firefighters are gathered at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill at 1601 Southwest Wanamaker where a car appears to be flipped over. Sergeant Justin Joyce with the Topeka Police told KSNT 27 News that an older driver was in the drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A and lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle drove off an embankment, striking the Golden Corral building, according to Joyce. The driver received non-life-threatening injuries from this incident.

This is a developing story.