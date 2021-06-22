Police found child endangered by two while serving narcotics search warrant in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police found a child endangered by two while serving a narcotics search warrant on June 17.

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force entered a home in southeast Topeka where they located marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms in a home with a child.

35-year-old Shawn Rodecap was arrested for the following:

Aggravated endangering a child

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent of distribution

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution

Possession of marijuana

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Use communication facility in the commission of felony drug violation

32-year-old Michelle Heslet was arrested for the following:

Aggravated endangering a child

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution

Officers transported the two to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

If you have any information, you can contact the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.