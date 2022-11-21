The Topeka Police Department has handed over its findings in a recent homicide case to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have released an update on an investigation into a shooting death that began in October.

The TPD reports the investigation into the death of Donald L. Woolridge, 81, of Arizona, who was killed last month, was presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review on Nov. 18. The TPD previously reported they were investigating whether the death was an act of self-defense.

On Oct. 24 at 7:34 p.m., officers with the TPD responded to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. after receiving a call about a shooting. One victim, later identified as Woolridge, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One individual was taken into custody but was released after an interview with the TPD. All other people involved in the incident were identified and interviewed.