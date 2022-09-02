TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.

Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue at 1:31 p.m. One victim was found in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person died while riding a bicycle in Topeka Thursday afternoon. (KSNT Photo)

Paul Howe, Senior Manager with Waste Management, gave the following statement to 27 News regarding the situation:

“We were sorry to learn of this unfortunate incident,” Howe wrote. “WM is cooperating with the Topeka Police Department as they investigate this incident. Any information will be released through the authorities.”