TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who died after being struck by a car while riding on a motorcycle in Topeka has been identified by the Topeka Police Department.

Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka, was killed on May 15 at 3:18 a.m. when a car hit him at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street. When police arrived on the scene they pronounced Rice dead. TPD later arrested Geovany Arellano, 23, of Topeka, on charges of murder in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless driving.