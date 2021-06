VASSAR, Kan. (KSNT)- The Santa Fe Trail boys golf team can call themselves state champions forever. It's a special victory and it's even more special for head coach Jayson Duncan and his son Tyler, who was one of the team's top golfers.

"Most get lucky just to have the opportunity to coach their kid and then to win it all with your kid as being one of the better players, and the season he had was special. It's something I'll cherish for a long time I know that," said Coach Jayson Duncan.