TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 81-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night.

The Topeka Police Department issued a statement saying officers were called to the 3300 block of S.E. Fremont Street Monday evening following a shooting.

Officers found Donald L. Woolridge, 81, of Arizona dead at the scene.

Police had a suspect in custody following the shooting. According to police, the individual taken into custody has been interviewed and released. Police are not looking into any additional suspects at this time.