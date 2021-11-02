Police identify Lawrence man as victim of deadly accident

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Lawrence man died after failing to negotiate a turn on Kansas Hwy. 10 Monday morning.

Deputies were sent to the 23rd Street exit from the westbound lane of Kansas Hwy. 10 after a Chevrolet Impala failed to negotiate a turn and hit a bridge pillar on the passenger side of the car.

According to police, Raymond B. Schell, 85, of Lawrence was pronounced dead by medics at the scene of the crash.

Authorities said the investigation into the crash by deputies with the Accident Reconstruction Team are still ongoing, and further information won’t be available until the accident reports are complete.