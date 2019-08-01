Police identify man arrested for shooting gun outside West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested one man accused of shooting a gun outside West Ridge Mall Wednesday evening.

Dalton C. Gray, 29, of Topeka, faces a charge for discharging a firearm within city limits. Topeka police responded to a call of shots fired from a car that was leaving the West Ridge Mall parking lot at 6:35 p.m. The caller followed the vehicle into the Lowes parking lot where officers arrived a short time later.

TPD found Gray outside of Lowe’s and took him into custody. He remains in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Lieutenant Robbie Simmons said TPD had two people in custody while they investigated.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.