TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released the identity of the man they believed had barricaded himself in an apartment complex for several hours earlier this week.

On Aug. 10, the TPD surrounded the Monterey Apartments in Central Topeka as they searched for a man wanted on aggravated battery charges. A Topeka police spokesman told 27 News they believed Dylan Dean Thomas, 31, was barricaded inside an apartment. He said Thomas is wanted for a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 4, 2022.

After trying for nearly seven hours to get Thomas to come outside, officers entered and searched the apartment. They said no one was inside. It’s not clear at this time whether Thomas had been in the apartment during the standoff with police.

Thomas had previously been arrested for a shooting that happened on March 24, 2022. He was charged with aggravated battery and drug crimes.