Police identify motorcyclist killed in downtown Topeka Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Friday afternoon in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department identified the man as Nathan Galler.

The motorcyclist died Friday afternoon in downtown Topeka after a crash between his motorcycle and two cars, according to Topeka police.

The owner of a parked car told KSNT News his SUV’s hood caught fire when it was hit after the crash. The motorcycle got in a crash with another moving car, which then hit the parked car.